Lincoln County, MS

Lincoln County may receive Ida relief funds

By Brett Campbell
Daily Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln County may get emergency funding to aid in cleanup after Ida. Chaston Bullock, District 7 representative for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told supervisors Monday the state must meet a threshold of $4.5 million and each county in the affected area must meet their thresholds in sustained damages — determined based upon the county’s population — for the president to declare a disaster. The state had recorded about $10 million in damages so far, but Lincoln County must still meet its threshold of approximately $135,000.

