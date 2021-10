The fall season is officially upon us, and you know what that means: the return of everything pumpkin spice! Grocery stores and cafes around the city have redecorated their space with colorful gourds and updated their menus to reflect seasonal favorites, such as pumpkin spice lattes, apple crisp macchiatos and my favorite, the pumpkin cream cold brew! But let’s face it, spending a few dollars on coffee every day eventually adds up to a significant sum of money. In an effort to save more money this month, I decided to recreate my favorite fall drink from Starbucks — the pumpkin cream cold brew — in the comfort of my own kitchen. This super simple recipe is easy to recreate and tastes just as good!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO