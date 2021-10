Kind of an interesting way to show the fans that you appreciate them by not giving them any offense. The week wasn’t a total loss since they did take five of seven from the Orioles and Pirates, but with the Braves also playing well during this stretch, it just means the Phillies are going to have to do this the hard way. They must win the series with Atlanta, but a sweep is the most preferable option since it would put them with a 1⁄2 game of the division headed into Miami. It would put a lot of pressure on the Braves too, since you know the Mets will want to play spoiler. Of course, Miami will relish that role as well.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO