No Safe Is Crackproof From Ludwig in Latest Army of Thieves Trailer. Netflix dropped a new trailer for Army of Thieves at Tudum. The new video for the Army of the Dead prequel closely follows the origin of Matthias Schweighöfer’s Ludwig Dieter and his road to becoming the best safecracker in the world. This time, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Gwendoline will enroll the German thief as part of a plan to execute three international bank heists across Europe. All the safes belong to Hiroyuki Sanada’s Bly Tanaka, who will make at least a cameo.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO