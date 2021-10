Andros Townsend admits he is “loving it” at Everton and has stressed there is “so much more to come” from them after their good start to the season.The 30-year-old winger netted his fourth goal in all competitions since his July move to the club as he opened the scoring with a 29th-minute penalty in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Norwich.The victory, in which Abdoulaye Doucoure slotted home the second in the 77th minute, made it 13 points from six games so far this term for the Toffees, who are fifth in the Premier League, a point behind leaders Liverpool.Townsend, signed...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO