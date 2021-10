It’s no secret the last four seasons have been rough. The Denver Broncos haven’t been good and, as a result, the excitement has been forced. Now comes Sunday against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. This anticipation is very real. Regardless of how the game unfolds, it’s great to have this feeling again. Yes, I know, the Broncos are more than this but when you haven’t experienced something in a while it’s nice to do so again. Actually looking forward to a game? What is this? What’s happening?

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO