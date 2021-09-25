CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole: Our final-third decisions cost us

By Official Site of Man U
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited dominated the ball in the early kick-off against Aston Villa and amassed 28 shots across the 90 minutes, but ultimately came away without a point, following Kourtney Hause’s late header for the visitors, and Bruno Fernandes’ missed penalty in stoppage time. When speaking to club media and in his...

