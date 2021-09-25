Jorginho Delivers Update on Chelsea Future Amid Transfer Rumours

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has delivered an update regarding his future in London, committing himself to the club.

The midfielder, who won UEFA Mens Player of the Year has plenty of admireres but has admitted that he is happy at Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match with Manchester City, which ended in defeat for the Blues, Jorginho discussed his future.

The Italian admitted he was close to joining Manchester City, but instead opted to move to London as he said: "Yes. It was close, but it didn’t happen. It’s how it works in football sometimes, you know. I am very, very, very happy here (at Chelsea).

"Chelsea is a massive club and everyone here, at the moment the atmosphere is so good. Everyone is humble, that’s why it’s going very well."

Jorginho signed a five-year deal with the Blues and despite his critics, Jorginho has gone onto win many doubters over since his switch to England which has seen him win the Champions League, Euro 2020 and win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award in 2021 alone.

The news comes as a boost to Chelsea after Jorginho's agent hinted at a potential departure earlier this month.

“He (Jorginho) has a contract with Chelsea until (June) 2023,” said Santos, in a recent interview with Radio Bianconera via Goal.

“Obviously, it would be a dream for him (Jorginho) to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup (in 2022)."

