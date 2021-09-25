CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[ARCHIVES] Nick Diaz: I’m A Better Fighter & Bigger Draw Than Canelo

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
mmanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Diaz says Canelo Alvarez doesn’t match him in terms of fighting and drawing ability. Diaz hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015. There’s no doubt that many fight fans have been hoping for his return. Diaz is eligible to fight again after running into some issues with the Nevada State Athletic Commission over marijuana use and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for whereabouts failures. Still, Diaz has yet to take a bout.

