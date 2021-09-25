[ARCHIVES] Nick Diaz: I’m A Better Fighter & Bigger Draw Than Canelo

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, appears to stand alone on an island of wealth, power and the belief that Nick Diaz looked impressive at UFC 266. Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler (watch highlights) aired on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card of UFC 266, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this month. Diaz called it quits partway through round three of their fight. Many were critical of Diaz’s physique — after all the fight was moved from welterweight to middleweight on less than a week’s notice — and his overall preparation.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO