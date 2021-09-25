Medical Gases and Equipment Market 2020 – Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment | Coregas, SC Medical, Medical Gas Solutions and Others

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Holography market was valued at USD 269.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.09 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 27.7%. Holography is a technique that provides a stereoscopic image of an object without the use of lenses. It is made up of a physical structure that diffracts light into an image. The demand for the market is majorly driven by the increased accessibility of technology along with increased investment in research and development activities, which further is expected to propel the market growth of medical holography. The adoption of the technology has rapidly increased in the medical and healthcare sector, owing to the benefits provided by this technique. These benefits include precise coordination in the diagnostic application, live image generation, detection with minimal invasion, and advanced training. Since more people prefer the technique associated with minimal invasion techniques, the demand for the device is expected to rise in the near future.

