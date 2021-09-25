Adverse possession

September’s Coffee with a Cop event was hosted by Raven Jute, located at 107 E. Commerce Street.’. The Coffee with a Cop program brings together police officers and members of the community together. The monthly gatherings, 8-9 a.m., offer an opportunity for residents to speak with members of the Jacksonville Police Department and ask questions, voice concerns or hold discussions in a casual environment, hopefully resulting in positive interactions. The event also serves as a way to build trust as citizens and police get to know each other, all while enjoying a cup of coffee.

JACKSONVILLE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO