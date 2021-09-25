CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Top Parenting Tips for First Time Parents

By Faisal Rafiq
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecoming parents is one of the biggest joys of life, it’s so exciting, overwhelming and a journey full of surprises, doubts, unconditional and sacrifice. You’ll be amazed to see how much love and passion you have and how far you can go for the little human being you brought into this world. Many new parents tend to go with the flow or let the baby take the lead and some parents want to go by the book. Whichever parenting type you choose, don’t let the voices of others ground your own instincts and feelings.

cbs17

Survival Tips for Parents of Fussy Babies

We’re chatting with a Pediatrician today about some reasons your new baby could be so fussy. Find out when colic and/or milk allergies could come into play– and try out a few solutions you may not have considered before.
KIDS
portlandobserver.com

Help with Parenting

Raising and caring for young lives can be complicated and require steadfast patience and resolve. Parenting, even during the best of times, is tough. But factor in financial, emotional and general uncertainty, as well as the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the layers of challenges grow and grow.
PORTLAND, OR
momblogsociety.com

3 Money-Saving Tips For New Parents

You can prepare all you want for a baby on the way, but when it comes down to it, nothing really readies you for a whole new person in your life. It will be up to you, the new parents, to do everything you can to ensure the child’s health and safety.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
childrensdayton.org

6 self-care tips for stressed-out parents

As a parent, the concept of self-care may seem foreign to you. Some of you may have received the following messages: self-care is selfish, you must sacrifice everything for your children, self-care isn’t important, and/or there is not enough time for self-care. However, self-care is required for survival, especially in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KHON2

Parent Coach’s 3 Tips for Children

Honolulu (KHON2) – Parent Coach Karen Gibson shares three tips that will help children succeed later in life. “Learning how to talk to people/emotionally connect with others, managing their own assignments/money management skills/responsibilities as well as handling their personal problems are the top 3 life skills children need to be taught,” says Gibson. “These skills aren’t taught in schools so it’s up to parents to make the time to prepare their kids to be a successful adults.”
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

ADHD Awareness Month: A child psychiatrist advises a parent whose daughter has temper tantrums

My seven-year-old daughter has a lot of temper tantrums and can’t seem to sit still or focus on anything for long. I think she could have ADHD – are these typical symptoms?Speaking to mark October’s ADHD Awareness Month, Dr Pablo Ronzoni, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at the mental health service Clinical Partners (clinical-partners.co.uk), who has a special interest in neurodevelopmental disorders like ADHD, says:  “To decide on the next steps you can take, it’s important to be able to recognise ADHD symptoms.“Tantrums generally start to occur during the second year of life and are a normal part of...
KIDS
parentmap.com

What Parents Need to Know About the Science of Screen Time and Children

Research conducted over the years has indicated that playing video games can help children develop problem-solving skills, spark their imagination and creativity, and help them become more persistent. But screen time has also been associated with many negative effects. Some studies have found that excessive screen time can lead to attention and concentration problems, depression, anxiety, chronic health problems, sleep issues and obesity. Parents’ concerns about these negative impacts of screen time have been greatly intensified by the increased reliance on screens during the pandemic.
KIDS
youthlandacademy.com

Tech Tips for Parents to Keep Your Kids Safe Online

In 2020, kids spent more time in front of the computer than ever. Between online lessons, staying social through Zoom calls, and playing games for entertainment, a lot of time was spent staring at a screen. While there are a wealth of resources to be found online, it can also be a dangerous place when unsupervised. Here are a few of our favorite tech tips for parents to keep your kids safe online.
INTERNET
Corbin Times Tribune

Youth First: Navigating parent-teacher communication

Research has shown that students are more successful academically when they have support from their parents. Many parents are eager to jump in to help ensure success in the classroom, but it’s important to allow your child to carry some of the responsibilities related to school independently. A parent’s level...
KIDS
kingsvillerecord.com

Pregnant? Health care tips for new parents during COVID-19

(BPT) - Finding out you are pregnant is life-changing and you may experience a range of emotions. New parents have lots on their plate, especially with concerns around COVID-19. This can leave many feeling overwhelmed from information and advice, which can lead to skipping the important step of making appointments for themselves and their baby.
PUBLIC HEALTH
defendernetwork.com

Children & COVID: Doctor offers parents emotional health tips for kids

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a rude awakening to the lives many families, their children and schools that educate them. A little over a year ago, families had to quickly adjust during the pandemic lockdown, school and child care closures, home confinement, social distancing and virtual learning. The disruption of a predictable daily routine structure and sense of security has exacerbated existing mental health conditions among young people.
KIDS
Orange Leader

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425.
ORANGE, TX
