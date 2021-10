Two people have died and a third is not expected to survive after authorities in Florida say a man went on a rampage with a baseball bat and a knife. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference that the suspect, 39-year-old Shaun Runyon, was in Polk County, Florida with a Pennsylvania electric company doing work for Publix Supermarkets’ when a dispute at work caused him to return to his company rented residence and attack several people.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO