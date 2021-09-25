Galt city council weighs weekend market in effort to recoup lost revenue

GALT — For the last 16 years, the Galt Flea Market has seen a steady decline in revenue, and city councilman Kevin Papineau recently suggested the possibility of expanding its hours to the weekends in an effort to recoup some of that lost funding.

Last Tuesday, Galt City Manager Lorenzo Hines, Jr. told the council that while holding the flea market on weekends is feasible, it would be best that the city start small.

“We’re recommending implementing a pilot small-scale weekend market to see if vendors are truly interested in transitioning from their current weekend markets, and to gauge whether or not the public is actually interested in a weekend market,” he said.

“Beyond the small number of folks who had voiced concerns about wanting a weekend market, we can’t have 50 or 75 folks who are vocal about this drive this. We need a lot more people than that to make this work.”

Hines and the city’s parks and recreation department staff conducted a survey of current flea market vendors — which numbers 737 on Tuesdays and 600 on Wednesdays — and found that 61% of them were interested in participating in a weekend market.

However, many had concerns about consistent attendance and the potential lack of employees if the market were to add weekend hours, Hines said.

The survey also found that many vendors go to other flea markets more frequently, he said, including the San Jose/Berryessa Flea Market, Denio's Farmers Market and Swap Meet in Roseville, the Wilson Way Flea Market in Stockton, and the Delta College Flea Market.

All four operate on the weekends, while Denio’s and the Wilson Way markets also operate on Fridays. The San Jose market operates on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“As we start to consider whether or not to hold market activities on the weekends, we have to consider whether or not those vendors that currently work with our market and work with some of these other markets are willing to make that transition to the weekend,” Hines said. “Or if our market is attractive enough to attract new vendors, and attractive enough to entice people to actually come out to the weekend market.”

As alternatives to the weekend, Galt market vendors suggested adding another weekday to the current schedule for a three-day run, such as Tuesday through Thursday, Monday through Wednesday, or Wednesday through Friday, Hines said.

They also suggested letting monthly vendors keep their rented spaces at each market, as well as allow them to set up their booths Friday and let them stay up through Wednesday.

Bringing some sort of entertainment to the market, as well as permitting the sale of alcohol was also suggested, he said.

A survey was sent out to the surrounding neighborhood, but Hines said there were no respondents. Market customers were surveyed, and it was determined that most favored a weekend event, as they attend the Denio’s and Delta markets frequently, Hines said.

Because the flea market employees are part-time staff, Hines said the number of additional staff would have to be doubled to provide the same level of service as the current Tuesday and Wednesday schedule. Operating expenses would also be doubled, he said. If the city charged vendors the current $20 to $25 rates on the weekend, it would see an annual revenue loss of as much as $343,000 with the extra employee expenses.

However, if the city charged $35 to vendors, which is more than other flea markets, Hines said $118,000 could be added to the general fund balance, but the city would only be breaking even.

In addition, Hines said a weekend market could interfere with events currently scheduled for the market grounds, or have been held on weekends there historically, like the Fourth of July fireworks show.

Drive-in movies and musical concerts were held at the flea market grounds this summer, and the city has a community garage sale scheduled for a weekend in the coming spring.

“We want to see if we can engage folks to use the market grounds,” he said. “We’re hoping to, by creating small-scale markets and continuing these special events, that we eventually start to grow, organically, the utilization of the market grounds. And if we get to the point where it starts to scale up to the level of the Tuesday and Wednesday market, then we grow into it organically and it’s not a total shock.”

Mayor Shawn Farmer disagreed with staff’s recommendation, saying the city needs to “swing for the fences” if it wants the flea market to be a weekend success.

He said the survey numbers presented were far better than he expected, and couldn’t understand why staff recommended a smaller-scale market.

“You can say now we’re doing community events, we’re doing the movies, concerts and all those things,” he said. “Honestly I respect those things and I’m very pleased (staff) are doing those events. I think they’re great for the community, I think they’re going to slowly grow and be something. But I don’t want to confuse apples with oranges here. Those events are not going to save or reverse the financial fortunes the Galt market has lost over the last 16 years.”

Farmer added that he spoke with a majority of vendors at the market, and while they were interested, they wanted a commitment that the city would add weekends to the schedule before signing on.

He said if the city doesn’t put in enough effort, then the weekend market would indeed fail.

Councilman Jay Vandenburg also favored a full-scale market, and although he appreciated staff’s “conservative” outlook, he felt it was a worst-case scenario.

He said what would make a weekend market work would be to find vendors who aren’t always at the Tuesday and Wednesday events.

“We need a different type of vendor,” he said. “We need like an antique vendor. Someone like my wife would be much more encouraged to go if she could find things she could shop for at stores instead of the identical things at markets. (For) vendors that don’t want to show up, we need to work hard to pull a new kind of vendor in.”

Councilman Rich Lozano favored a smaller-scale event, as it would gauge whether or not a weekend market would be as popular as the current one.

“I like the idea of a scaled-down model on weekends just to start it out,” he said. “My concern is that the surrounding neighbors didn’t respond (to the survey) at all. I know we’ve done outreach in terms of a community flyer. I would suggest that if we move forward, maybe we throw a banner up at each end of the facility so maybe residents can take the survey somehow. Because we are going to need their input.”

Papineau also favored a smaller event to start, and said he was encouraged by the responses from vendors and customers, but was also discouraged residents in the neighborhood did not provide feedback.

“I’ve been out when the market’s there, and I’ve been out when there are swim meets going on all day, and the baseball jamboree and soccer jamboree,” he said. “But I’ve never seen it when all of those things are happening simultaneously. I think it would be well worth the police department thinking about the traffic and what that’s going to lead to. Putting all those things together several Saturdays a year, I have a hard time envisioning how we do that with a full-time market right off the bat.”

Vice Mayor Paul Sandhu was absent from the meeting, and staff said it would bring the discussion back to a future meeting so he could provide his input.