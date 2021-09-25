CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, ME

Woman accused of threatening boyfriend’s workplace

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a Maine woman who wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend called in two bomb threats to his employer, forcing the evacuation of two manufacturing plants.

Police said the first threat was made Thursday morning when a woman called Maine State Police and said she was going to place a bomb at the Puritan Medical Products plant in Pittsfield, the Morning Sentinel reported. Police said she called back two hours later and said she intended to place four pipe bombs near the plant.

The 33-year-old woman was charged with a felony count of terrorizing. A phone number could not be found for her Saturday, and it was unknown whether she has an attorney.

Puritan has two manufacturing sites in Pittsfield that make swabs for medical use, primarily for COVID-19 tests. Both were evacuated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Pittsfield, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Pittsfield, ME
Government
City
Pittsfield, ME
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine State Police#Manufacturing Plants#Ap#Puritan
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

593K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy