Army of Thieves trailer teases a zombie heist – without the zombies

"This… is about becoming legends." A fun heist movie with "more safes, less zombies." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer during their #TUDUM fan event for Army of Thieves, a spin-off prequel for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Directed by and starring German actor Matthias Schweighöfer as the safecracker Ludwig Dieter, the film is about his escapades early on just six years before the Vegas heist just at the start of the outbreak. He is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves. In addition to Schweighöfer, this also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen. Dieter is one of my favorite characters from Army of the Dead, and I'm looking forward to seeing him take on a heist movie. I don't really care much that this is "set in the Army of the Dead universe" it just looks like a very fun heist movie. Always down for more heists.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO