WorkingNation CEO: Changing workforce landscape requires communication, right education opportunities to prepare workers

FORT WAYNE - The new chief executive officer of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership says he is confident the region is positioned for growth and new opportunities. Stephane Frijia should know about growth. He comes to Indiana after 10 years at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, playing a key role in one of the country’s hottest growth markets. “I’ll bring all that experience and tools and knowhow to really reposition northeast Indiana for new opportunities, both domestic and international,” said Frijia, who adds the strengths of the region’s economy are huge selling points.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO