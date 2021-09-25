WorkingNation CEO: Changing workforce landscape requires communication, right education opportunities to prepare workers
Addressing workforce issues coming as a result of new technologies starts with a larger conversation about the changing job front. That's according to Art Bilger, founder and CEO of California-based WorkingNation, a nonprofit media organization working to educate people about the impact technology is having on unemployment structures and the changing job outlook.www.crainsdetroit.com
