Paradise, PA

‘It’s completely gone’: Paradise Township auto garage, vehicles inside destroyed in Friday night blaze

By ERIK YABOR
Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Paradise Township auto garage caught fire Friday night, destroying the business and several vehicles inside, according to the garage’s owner. Firefighters were dispatched to Family Auto Sale and Repair at 190 Black Horse Road, just off of Strasburg Road (Route 741) east of Strasburg at 10:18 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and crews quickly started working to pull water from Eshleman Run, a nearby creek.

