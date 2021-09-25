Final Thoughts, Questions and Predictions Entering Ohio State’s Non-Conference Finale Against Akron

Ohio State's non-conference slate for the 2021 season concludes on Saturday night. Akron doesn't hold the cachet of a typical primetime opponent for Ohio State, but nonetheless, the Buckeyes will play under the lights at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night as kickoff of their fourth game of the 2021 season – and their last of three consecutive non-conference games – is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Shoe with Big Ten Network televising.