NHL

Blues trade F Zach Sanford to Senators

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

The St. Louis Blues dealt forward Zach Sanford to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional 2022 draft pick. The conditional draft pick is removed if Brown plays more than 30 NHL games in 2021-22, according to the Blues. Sanford, 26, contributed 10...

