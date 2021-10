There is no reassuring news for AC Milan fans regarding the future of midfielder Franck Kessie as renewal talks remain on stand-by, a report claims. Fabrizio Romano reported in his latest Here We Go podcast that the parties are ‘still talking’ over a potential renewal given that his deal expires at the end of the current season. At the moment no decision has been made by the Ivorian and talks are still ongoing, just as Paolo Maldini said before Sunday’s draw with Juventus. ‘It is not over yet between Kessie and AC Milan’ he claimed, adding that Kessie ‘knows he needs to fix his situation’.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO