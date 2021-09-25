CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles News: DeVonta Smith primed for a big night in Dallas

Cover picture for the articleWR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CB Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys. Week 1 and 2 fell on either end of the spectrum for Smith, as he reeled in an impressive six receptions on seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown to begin the season but then only pulled in two catches for 16 yards in the follow-up. The good news is he leads the team with an absurd 26.4% target share and is clearly being given opportunities to produce.

Asbury Park Press

Who's winning Eagles-Cowboys trade that gave each team a franchise player in DeVonta Smith, Micah Parsons?

It seems unfathomable that a draft day trade between the arch-rival Eagles and Cowboys could end up giving both teams the franchise players both had coveted. Yet that's exactly what has happened when the Eagles traded up two spots with the Cowboys, going from No. 12 in the first round to No. 10 in order to leapfrog the Giants at No. 11 so they could pick Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 2, 2021: DeVonta Smith goes over 3.5 receptions for Eagles

It was a rousing start to the NFL season, and now half the teams are looking for their first victories. Another 14-game NFL schedule on Sunday includes several key division matchups, and the volume of games means a plethora of NFL prop bets. Rookie quarterbacks Mac Jones of the Patriots and Zach Wilson of the Jets will square off in an AFC East matchup as the teams seek their first victory. The Super Bowl champion Buccaneers will try to avoid the upset in an NFC South matchup with the Falcons, while AFC heavyweights Kansas City and Baltimore square off in an interdivisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. Which NFL player props should you target?
NFL
On3.com

NFL.com says Eagles receiver Devonta Smith has best rookie debut

With a week of professional football now in the books, NFL.com has crowned Philadelphia receiver Devonta Smith with the best rookie debut. Smith shined against the Atlanta Falcons, finishing with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. The former Alabama receiver and 2020 Heisman winner didn’t take long to...
NFL
inquirer.com

What Eagles coaches are saying before Monday Night Football at Dallas

It is officially Dallas week. The Eagles will head south to play the Cowboys on Monday night in an anticipated matchup between longtime NFC East foes. Both teams are 1-1 heading into Week 3. Elsewhere across the division, Washington (1-1) plays at Buffalo while the Giants (0-2) host the Falcons.
NFL
Devonta Smith
Birmingham Star

DeVonta Smith vs. Trevon Diggs: From the practice field to prime time

They went against each other in practice at the University of Alabama, one-on-one battles that in many instances were more competitive than gamedays. In those sessions, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Trevon Diggs pushed each other, sharpened each other's games, and knew that rep after rep would be a battle.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Grotz: Eagles’ Smith more into fashion than flash

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is proud of his craft. Since the Eagles took him off the board in the first round of the draft the rookie out of Alabama vowed that no one would outwork him. That apparently is on the field, and off. No one seems...
NFL
#Cowboys#Dallas#Big Night#American Football#Eagles News#Wr Devonta Smith
saturdaydownsouth.com

Devonta Smith recalls his stunned reaction to winning 2020 Heisman Trophy

Most schools are lucky if they have just one Heisman winner in program history. However, Alabama has had 3 from 2009 to 2020 with Mark Ingram II, Derrick Henry, and Devonta Smith all taking home the award. Smith joined ‘Truss Levels with Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram” to talk about...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles mailbag: DeVonta Smith’s usage, 2022 draft and more

It’s going to be a long day. Whenever the Eagles play a night game, it always feels like a long day. But when it’s Sunday night, at least you have other games to watch to kill the time. We don’t have that with these Monday night games. So hopefully this...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles searching for ways to get DeVonta Smith going again

After a big start against the Falcons in his first NFL game – 6-for-71 with a touchdown -- it’s been a quiet couple weeks for DeVonta Smith. A couple catches for 16 yards against the 49ers and 3-for-28 Monday night against the Cowboys. It’s the first time since the middle...
NFL
