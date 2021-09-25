Troy Deeney shockingly reveals his dad once drove him home from a match with a DRUG DEALER locked in the boot of his car... while the forward was trying to 'make a career' at Walsall
Troy Deeneyly, Walsall F.C., drug trafficking, Mercedes-Benz, Watford F.C., Birmingham, Chelmsley Wood, Northampton, Walsall, Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains. Troy Deeney has revealed his father once picked him up with a man locked in the boot of his car in an astonishing story from his early career. The forward, now...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0