Troy Deeney shockingly reveals his dad once drove him home from a match with a DRUG DEALER locked in the boot of his car... while the forward was trying to 'make a career' at Walsall

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy Deeneyly, Walsall F.C., drug trafficking, Mercedes-Benz, Watford F.C., Birmingham, Chelmsley Wood, Northampton, Walsall, Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains. Troy Deeney has revealed his father once picked him up with a man locked in the boot of his car in an astonishing story from his early career. The forward, now...

