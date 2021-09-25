Troy Deeney shockingly reveals his dad once drove him home from a match with a DRUG DEALER locked in the boot of his car... while the forward was trying to 'make a career' at Walsall

Daniel Farke insists he has no interest in the opinions of the outside world as he attempts to turn around Norwich’s fortunes this season.Saturday’s goalless draw at fellow strugglers Burnley gave the Canaries their first point and first clean sheet of the season, and though it was a largely uninspiring contest at Turf Moor Farke called it a “priceless” first step after six consecutive defeats to start the season.Many questions remain as to whether Norwich have the quality to build on that and ensure they do not suffer a second relegation in three seasons, but Farke is not listening...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO