Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Michail Antonio delivers late hammer blow against the hosts with his winner settling end-to-end clash at Elland Road... after Junior Firpo's own goal cancelled out opener from Raphinha
West Ham fought back to earn a thrilling late victory against Leeds at Elland Road, thanks to Michail Antonio's last-gasp winner. In a clash which swung mercilessly from end to end, it was the hosts who took the lead, Raphinha burying beyond Lukasz Fabianski on 19 minutes. But West Ham,...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0