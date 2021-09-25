Leeds 1-2 West Ham: Michail Antonio delivers late hammer blow against the hosts with his winner settling end-to-end clash at Elland Road... after Junior Firpo's own goal cancelled out opener from Raphinha

Graham Potter’s Brighton have had a great start to the season and they will hope to continue it on Saturday against Arsenal.They head into the match after recovering a point at the death against Crystal Palace who went 1-0 up against them on Monday. Neal Maupay scored the equaliser in the 95th minute to keep their season on track and manager Potter was happy with his team’s performance.He said: “It is a difficult place to come and to play. We are happy with the point. Performance-wise we can do better, and we were far from perfect, but we deserved...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO