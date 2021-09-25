Nick Sirianni gives Eagles injury updates, shows confidence in OL replacements

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t exactly a beauty pageant. The Eagles and 49ers played an ugly game and at the end of the day, the home team had more warts and blemishes. The Birds are now 1-1 after losing 17-11 in the home opener. A key moment happened in the first half when head coach Nick Sirianni called a version of the Philly Special that failed on 4th down. San Francisco answered with a 97-yard touchdown drive taking a 7-3 lead and never looking back. Sirianni has done some self-evaluating and here’s how it works. “Just by watching the tape and putting yourself in all the scenarios again and saying, ‘Did I really like what I did here?’ Again, this accountability thing only works if you’re holding yourself accountable first. If I want the players to do it, I got to lead by example and it goes through watching the tape, checking the call sheet again, looking back at the studies that we did and just evaluate every play, ” Sirianni said. The evaluating will continue for the next day or so before they turn their attention towards next Monday night’s match-up in Dallas.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO