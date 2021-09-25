CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona squad after 10-month absence

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnsu Fati, who has been out of action since the tail end of last year, has been included in Barcelona's squad for their La Liga home date with Levante on Sunday. The highly-rated 18-year-old, who topped the Goal NXGN chart for 2021, has been sidelined through injury for almost ten months.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Barcelona plan Levante clash as Ansu Fati comeback game

Barcelona plan next week's clash with Levante to mark Ansu Fati's comeback game. Esport3 says September 26 is the date pencilled in for Ansu's return to action following his return to full training recently. Ansu, 18, has been out since last November but could make his comeback in the third...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Ansu Fati can’t wait to get back to work at Barcelona

Ansu Fati is set to return to action on Sunday for Barcelona against Levante and has given an interview ahead of his eagerly-anticipated comeback. The 18-year-old told Barca TV he can’t wait to “get back playing and enjoying football” after over 10 months on the sidelines with a knee injury.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Ansu Fati Makes a Triumphant Return

MADRID (AP) — Wearing the No. 10 jersey that used to belong to Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati made a triumphant return from a long injury layoff on Sunday, scoring a goal and giving Barcelona fans hope for the future. Fati, who hadn’t played in more than 10 months because of...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Madrid (AFP) – Barcelona’s Ansu Fati made the perfect return after 10 months out through injury by scoring in a 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday, a result that eases the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman. Fati, wearing the number 10 shirt previously belonging to Lionel Messi, came on to...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona players react to Ansu Fati’s sensational comeback

Barcelona players have been quick to congratulate Ansu Fati on his brilliant comeback after the 18-year-old came off the bench and scored in a 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday. There were emotional scenes at the Camp Nou as Fati made his first appearance for the Catalan giants since November 2020 and capped it off with a fine strike.
SOCCER
dailynewsen.com

Ansu Fati has a gift

Ansu Fati has a gift. There is no other possible explanation. Almost 11 months of low. Four knee operations. Tears every time he saw that the joint did not respond, with a pain that the soul broke too. And on the day of the return of him, in just ten minutes, he dragged everyone to memory and evidence. He is a special football player. Maybe a chosen one. He provoked a penalty that the referee did not point out. And already in the addition, with Miramón as a simple cast actor, he took the front and released a dry shot to reach the release of him. The goal took Nirvana. His father, Bori Fati, broke to cry next to his family. Some fans did so. And the striker, always grateful, could no longer embrace in the stand with Dr. Lluís Til. The hours of deconsore that nobody sees is the ones that mark our lives.
SOCCER
90min.com

Ansu Fati unfazed by inheriting Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt at Barcelona

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has insisted he is not feeling the pressure that comes with wearing the club's iconic number 10 shirt. The jersey became vacant following Lionel Messi's shock departure to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and 18-year-old Fati was entrusted to take the reins. The forward has missed the...
SOCCER
ESPN

Chelsea's wrong approach vs. Man City, Arsenal thump Spurs, Ansu Fati's return a boost for Barcelona

The European soccer weekend offered up a ton of tasty talking points, as per usual. We had lessons galore from Manchester City's win over Chelsea and Arsenal's derby rout of Tottenham, while Barcelona welcomed back a star in Ansu Fati after a long injury layoff -- oh, and he scored in a confidence-boosting win. There were concerns for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, plus frustration for Jose Mourinho's Roma and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Prodigious Ansu Fati and Gavi give Barcelona hope of a brighter future in a dismal season

The last time a player stood triumphantly towering over a clamour of Camp Nou worshippers it was, of course, Lionel Messi in 2017. Barcelona had just crushed Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the greatest European comeback in history, and the little Argentine genius ran to the fans behind the goal, leaping up onto an advertising hoarding and creating a photo opportunity that, within days, had broken all club records and had been liked or "visited" more than 70 million times.
SOCCER
defector.com

Ansu Fati Is Renewing The Faith

It doesn’t require a belief in religious predestination or a maximalist interpretation of star charts to notice moments in the present that seem to rhyme with ones in the past, and to wonder if it offers some hint at the future. It’s that impulse, I believe, that makes the above photo of Ansu Fati so mesmerizing.
SOCCER
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER

