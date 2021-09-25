CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Yoane Wissa rescues a point for Bees in thriller

By BBC
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoane Wissa scored a late equaliser as Brentford held Liverpool to a draw in a thrilling encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium. Wissa's dinked finish over Alisson rescued a point for the hosts, who matched Jurgen Klopp's team for long spells and created enough opportunities to claim all three points.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sacramento Bee

Salah gets 100th PL goal but Liverpool held 3-3 at Brentford

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough to beat Brentford, which twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless 3-3 draw. Juergen Klopp’s side was unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Mane, Salah secure 3 hard-earned points

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita all scored as the Reds battled long and hard for a 3-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool were lucky to not find themselves a goal (or two) down after a sleepy start in the game’s opening three minutes. Eventually, they settled in and played the game on their terms. The Reds sit atop the Premier League table with 13 points from their first five games, though none of the other four sides on 10 points have played this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Yoane Wissa
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alisson
chatsports.com

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp’s reaction

Jürgen Klopp felt a draw was a fair outcome of an end-to-end contest after Liverpool were held 3-3 by Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday evening. The Reds were denied the three points in West London when second-half substitute Yoane Wissa converted for The Bees eight minutes from time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool and Brentford share the spoils after SIX-goal thriller in west London, with Yoan Wissa netting late equaliser after Curtis Jones stunner and Mo Salah's 100th Premier League goal for Reds

Liverpool could take advantage of other results this weekend and go three points clear at the top of the Premier League, should they defeat Brentford. Thomas Frank's side picked up a big victory at home in their first game of the season against Arsenal and they are aiming to cause an even bigger upset in Saturday's late kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota lead Liverpool, but defense lets them down in 3-3 draw with Brentford

Liverpool and Brentford played out an astonishing six-goal thriller on Saturday night as they shared the points in a 3-3 draw. Goals either side of half-time from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah initially put Klopp's men on track for another win after Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring. Alas, the six-time European champions couldn't shake off the newly promoted side, with Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa scoring to cancel out Curtis Jones' wonder strike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Brentford hold Liverpool to draw in six-goal thriller as Mohamed Salah scores 100th Premier League goal

This was as good as football can possibly get. Times change, decades roll on, but some things are worth waiting over 70 years for, not least this fabulous first league encounter between Brentford and Liverpool since May 1947. One of the great teams of Europe visited the self-styled “bus stop in Hounslow” and it was hard to tell just who was who. Both Brentford and Liverpool scored three goals, but both could have had another three in one of the great Premier League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool
kdal610.com

Soccer-Liverpool held to 3-3 draw by battling Brentford

BRENTFORD, England (Reuters) -Striker Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but the league leaders were still held to a draw by Brentford as the two sides played out a 3-3 thriller on Saturday. Both sides had efforts cleared off the line in a lively opening before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool chasing transfer for Polish wonderkid

Kozlowski, 18 this month, plays for Pogon Szczecin and has five full international caps. He made history at Euro 2020 in a 1-1 draw against Spain to become the youngest player of any nationality to see action at a European Championship finals. This story has been reproduced from the media....
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
uticaphoenix.net

Baldwinsville wins a thriller at Liverpool

This week’s Mega Matchup was played out at Liverpool, where the atmosphere was electric for a meeting with Baldwinsville. The Bees were coming onto the Warriors’ home turf sitting at 2-0, while the ‘Pool was 1-1. The fans were packed in on both sides of the stadium, but on the...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Brentford vs Liverpool Player Ratings as Wissa scores the third goal in an exciting 3-3 draw

At the end of the hard fought game between two sides at Brentford Stadium, here are our Brentford vs Liverpool Player Ratings. Both teams started the game at great tempo but Liverpool looked like a dominant side from the first minute. However, as the game progressed, against the run of play, the Bees scored before the half an hour mark to give the lead. The joy was short lived as Diogo Jota found the back of the net in 31st minute to equalise the score. Both teams had their chances but failed to break the deadlock again in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Inside Brentford: Behind the scenes of the 3-3 draw

The first league meeting between the teams since 1947 ended in a share of the spoils after the Reds trailed and then led twice in London. It was also a landmark moment for Mohamed Salah, who netted his 100th Premier League goal for the club and moved up to 10th on the list of all-time LFC top scorers.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy