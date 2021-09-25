Introducing Your New “Soul-Delicious” brunch – Georgia’s Restaurant at The Long Beach Exchange
Waffles. French toast. Sausage and eggs. Introducing the new “Soul-Delicious” brunch – Georgia’s Restaurant at The Long Beach Exchange. After establishing their legacy of reimagining and redefining the public’s perception of Southern Soul Food, cult-favorite Georgia’s Restaurant at the Long Beach Exchange continues to serve up Southern “soul-delicious” cuisine as they introduce their New Weekend Brunch starting this coming Saturday, September 25th, 2021!dailyovation.com
