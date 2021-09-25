Marijuana festival hits Boston Common

Emerson students grabbed their stashes and lined Boston Common on Saturday, joining the crowds gathered for a fair of marijuana and cannabis-related paraphernalia. The Boston Freedom Rally has been hosted by the Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition since 1989. The fair, formerly known as “Hempfest,” had been hosted continuously until last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of in-person activities. This year, however, the organization ensured that the event would be held on Boston Common once again, allowing Boston citizens to come out in accordance with local guidelines.