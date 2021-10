The Bitcoin Cash price is recovering from the daily low of $544 level as the price remains within the short-term bullish trend. BCH/USD is trading above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages after hitting the daily high at the $574 resistance level. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin Cash is changing hands at $567, having gained over 2.75% since the beginning of the European session. However, with latest the recovery, the digital asset is currently crossing above the 21-day moving average within the channel.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO