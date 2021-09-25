CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House committee wants to hear from rioters who stormed the Capitol

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill is seeking first-hand accounts from participants. Several lawyers of defendants who have already pled guilty to taking part in the deadly uprising said they have received communications requesting their clients appear before the panel, which is headed up by Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Politico reported.

mediaite.com

Just 57% of Republicans Say It’s Important To Prosecute Capitol Rioters, Down From 79% in March

A new Pew survey released shows the percentage of Republicans who think it’s important that Capitol rioters be prosecuted has declined sharply since March. On January 6, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were inside certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump baselessly claimed that massive voter fraud had taken place and cost him reelection. Members of the mob were haphazardly seeking to overturn the result, and some could be heard calling for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence for presiding over the certification.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sparse attendance at rally in support of US Capitol rioters

A few hundred protesters turned up Saturday in Washington to rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, but they were outnumbered by a robust security presence and journalists. Police who were caught on the back foot by the deadly riot on Capitol Hill took no chances this time: they used a security fence around the Capitol complex, police in riot gear and rows of armored trucks to keep the peace. Organizers of the "Justice for J6" rally -- who said they wanted to draw attention to those held over the riot who did not commit violent offenses -- had received a permit for 700 people to gather near the Capitol's reflecting pool, but far fewer showed up. Chants of "Let them go!" rose from the demonstrators as speakers took to the podium to decry what they called President Joe Biden's administration detention of "political prisoners."
PROTESTS
The Independent

House progressives optimistic that Biden will deliver after Capitol Hill meeting on infrastructure

Progressive members of Congress expressed confidence after President Joe Biden visited the House Democratic caucus on Friday afternoon, saying they think they will be successful in passing the two major infrastructure bills that make up the president’s domestic agenda. Mr Biden headed to his old stomping grounds on Capitol Hill, where he served as a Senator from 1973 to 2009 before his election as vice president, after Democrats failed to vote by late Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure package that already passed the Senate in August.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had initially scheduled for the vote to happen Thursday evening...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS, AZ
