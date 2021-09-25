House committee wants to hear from rioters who stormed the Capitol
The House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill is seeking first-hand accounts from participants. Several lawyers of defendants who have already pled guilty to taking part in the deadly uprising said they have received communications requesting their clients appear before the panel, which is headed up by Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Politico reported.talesbuzz.com
