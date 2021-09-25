3 face charges related to Sioux City shooting
SIOUX CITY -- Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting in downtown Sioux City Friday. Sioux City Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Eric-Jahim E. Word of Sioux City and charged him with attempted murder, going armed with intent and trafficking in stolen weapons during the overnight hours Friday following a shooting in the 200 block of Nebraska Street on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.siouxcityjournal.com
