Netflix Releases Premiere Date & New Trailer for 'Tiger King 2' – Watch Here!

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

On Saturday (September 25), Netflix shared a new teaser and announced the release date for the sequel to their hit docuseries. The clip promises a closer look at some of the memorable characters from the first installment, featuring appearances from Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and more. It also included a brief snippet of an interview with Joe Exotic in jail, where he is currently serving a 22-year sentence for attempting a murder-for-hire plot.

