Interfaith Center at the Presidio Sunday Concerts “Music on My Journey from Bach to Contemporary”

funcheap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Interfaith Center at the Presidio welcomes newly appointed Organist in Residence, Reverend James Parrish Smith – “Music on My Journey from Bach to Contemporary” on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 4 pm. Join us live in person at the historic Presidio Chapel, 130 Fisher Loop, San Francisco, CA 94129. Free admission. Ample metered parking. The concert will be streamed on our website: www.interfaithpresidio.org and on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/interfaithpresidio.

sf.funcheap.com

