Interfaith Center at the Presidio Sunday Concerts “Music on My Journey from Bach to Contemporary”
The Interfaith Center at the Presidio welcomes newly appointed Organist in Residence, Reverend James Parrish Smith – “Music on My Journey from Bach to Contemporary” on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 4 pm. Join us live in person at the historic Presidio Chapel, 130 Fisher Loop, San Francisco, CA 94129. Free admission. Ample metered parking. The concert will be streamed on our website: www.interfaithpresidio.org and on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/interfaithpresidio.sf.funcheap.com
Comments / 0