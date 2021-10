A Miami nurse was terminated for mocking a newborn with birth defects and posting pictures of the baby on social media. "My night was going great then boom." Sierra Samuel wrote in an Instagram post of a newborn baby with gastroschisis. She continued with the next post on her Instagram story, poking fun at the birth defect saying, "Your intestines posed to be inside not outside baby!" She hash-tagged #gastroschisis as well, according to CBS Miami.

