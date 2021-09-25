CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog steps up, nurses stray puppies at Campbell County shelter

By Brenna McIntosh
news4sanantonio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A dog is serving as a "milkmaid," nursing two stray puppies at Friends of Campbell County Animal Control. According to the shelter, a sweet dog named Alana was brought to them with a mysterious backstory. "The story that goes with Alana is so bizarre it’s...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Mountain Lions Act More Like Curious Cats Than Predators In Jefferson County Yard

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Video captured the interesting behavior of a couple of mountain lions roaming around a yard in Jefferson County. It shows that these potentially deadly predators can also act like common house cats. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out the video that shows the big cats. Officers say the mountain lions are generally calm, quiet and elusive. But with more people moving into mountain lion habitats in Colorado, the wild animals are often curious and checking out their surroundings as they hunt for prey. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Wildlife officers say in order to reduce mountain lion interactions is to follow some simple actions like making a lot of noise if coming and going at times mountain lions are most active from dusk to dawn; install outdoor lighting and make sure to light areas where you would likely walk; make sure children are closely supervised while outdoors and that they stay inside after dusk and before dawn. These cats seem particularly interested in the pool on the property.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Chicago

PAWS Chicago Holds Distemper, Rabies Vaccination Event For Pets In Back Of The Yards; COVID-19 Vaccinations Available For People

CHICAGO (CBS) — At an event on Saturday, PAWS Chicago offered free rabies and distemper vaccinations for hundreds of pets, while COVID-19 vaccinations were available to people. Pet owners in Back of the Yards lined up for the free vaccination clinic at the parking lot for William H. Seward Communication Arts Academy Elementary School, 4600 S. Hermitage Ave. It was part of the PAWS for Life Back of the Yards Community Day. Veterinarians and volunteers gave out the shots for pets. A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic was set up onsite for people. PAWS said getting their services out into Chicago communities is crucial. “There is such a demand for veterinary services in Back of the Yards, in Englewood, West Englewood – the communities that we serve,” said Laurie Maxwell of PAWS Chicago. “There’s so much love for animals here, and unfortunately, there are no veterinary resources.” Pet owners were also able to sign up to get their cats or dogs spayed or neutered for free.
CHICAGO, IL
news4sanantonio.com

Fire investigators closer to knowing cause of Georgetown Pet Resort fire

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown fire officials say they are closer to knowing exactly what sparked a September 18 fire that killed 75 dogs at the Ponderosa Pet Resort. And while they await more information from investigators, the fire is already inspiring changes in the city's fire code. Fire investigators on...
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Puppies#Stray#Make Lemonade#Wset
talesbuzz.com

Southern strays flood NYC dog shelters

Every weekend, scores of stray dogs from the South are imported into New York City. Vans packed to the roof with crated canines cruise into the city after hours on the road. The dogs are then handed off to foster “parents” — and eventually adopted for hundreds of dollars, payable to the non-profit rescue that arranged for their transport.
ANIMALS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Bobbi and the Strays on Oct. 1

In this week's Paws & Pals, Bobbi and the Strays presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Bucky was surrendered to the shelter after his owner became ill. He is smart and energetic, and loves to meet new people. He loves going for long walks. Meet Diamond is a...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WFMJ.com

Rare look at Bobcat carrying prey captured in Portage County

The Ohio Division of wildlife says it not very often a Bobcat is caught on camera or witnessed carrying its prey, but wildlife booster Bobby Stuczynski caught the moment on his trail camera in Portage County. Wildlife experts say bobcats rely on squirrels, rodents and white-tailed deer for most of...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
timesvirginian.com

County to bring back animal shelter

In its September meeting, the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors voted to reopen the Appomattox County Animal Shelter and resume control of its operations, hopefully by the beginning of 2022. The vote was unanimous (Supervisor Watkins Abbitt Jr. was not present at the meeting). The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) has...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
kicks96news.com

The Search for Molly Netherland: Dog Picks Up Scent In Another County

DeKALB, Miss.–The search for Molly Netherland, who has been missing since Sept. 2, was originally near her home in Kemper county east of Philadelphia. Now a search dog has picked up her scent and it’s in Lauderdale County. Netherland is 79 and has dementia. Her sister says she left saying she was going to Pascagoula, where she once lived.
ANIMALS
nextpittsburgh.com

No Dog Left Behind swoops in from Allegheny County Airport to save shelter animals

Jonathan Plesset is allergic to dogs and cats, but that didn’t stop him from rescuing 13,312 animals over the last decade. Plesset and his best friend Brad Childs are the founders of No Dog Left Behind, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit organization dedicating to saving pets in danger. The pilots, along with a small army of volunteer drivers, transport animals slated for euthanasia to no-kill shelters located throughout the eastern U.S. that have more space and resources.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter sees influx of puppies, kittens

The City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter has taken in almost 30 animals since last Monday, primarily litters of puppies and kittens. According to shelter director Kacie Lindsey, the shelter welcomes donations of animal food and cat litter. The preferred brands are Purina Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow and Puppy Chow, as well as Tidy Cats brand non-clumping litter.
VICKSBURG, MS
nmhu.edu

Author and Photographer Traer Scott to Present on Shelter Dogs

Photographer Traer Scott will be sharing her photographs and stories of shelter dogs featured in her book “Finding Home: Shelter Dogs and Their Stories.”. The lecture will take place on October 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Union Building ballroom at 800 National Ave. Admission is free, but seating will be limited to 80 attendees to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
LAS VEGAS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy