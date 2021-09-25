Netflix Unveils Teaser For The Crown’s Fifth Season

Netflix reigned supreme at this years' Primetime Emmy Awards thanks to a host of big wins, including a stellar night for royal drama series The Crown, which took Best Drama Series as well as four acting wins among its haul. The series, which will air season five in 2022 and then conclude with a sixth season, was hotly tipped to win big at the awards on Sunday, but had some strong competition to contend with from the likes of The Handmaid's Tale, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country and Pose, but ultimately this proved to be a night for Netflix and The Crown became a shining jewel across the night.

