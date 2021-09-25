CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Unveils Teaser For The Crown’s Fifth Season

By David James
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crown kicked things up a notch in its fourth season, with new cast members Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin breathing life into the show. They played Margaret Thatcher and Diana Spencer respectively, with the run considered the show’s best yet, winning critical praise, a bunch of awards, and seeing record viewing figures. Now, Netflix has unveiled a first look at the upcoming fifth season during TUDUM, and it looks set to continue the hot streak.

