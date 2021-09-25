Artist Creates Amazing Songs Using Viral Cat Videos

A young girl from Melbourne, Australia, is inspiring thousands across the world by embracing her unique hair texture caused by a rare genetic condition. Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin, 11, was born with uncombable hair syndrome, a condition that is characterized by dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat. Although this has made her the subject of public ridicule and gawking ever since she was a baby, Shilah has learned to rock her mane with utmost confidence and hopes to provide visibility to others affected by the condition. "I get teased a lot and called 'fluffhead' at school - it's not nice," she told Daily Mail. "I personally like it now but at the same time, I hate it - especially when there's wind! Let's just say, I can't see!"

