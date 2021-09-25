CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Creates Amazing Songs Using Viral Cat Videos

Something about cats really inspires creativity. Purrhaps it's the awwdorable shenanigans that cats get into all the time, or perhaps it's how wholesome and adorable cats are all the time, all we know if that our feline friends certainly provide a lot of inspiration all the time. For singer and musician Meredith Bull, a big cat-alyst to her musical career has been the inspiration she's gotten from viral animal videos on the internet.

Cheezburger

