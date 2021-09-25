CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog steps up, nurses stray puppies at Campbell County shelter

By Brenna McIntosh
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A dog is serving as a "milkmaid," nursing two stray puppies at Friends of Campbell County Animal Control. According to the shelter, a sweet dog named Alana was brought to them with a mysterious backstory. "The story that goes with Alana is so bizarre it’s...

Carol Smith
6d ago

Yes that's a dog for you, caring,loving and kind, to bad more human beings are not.

