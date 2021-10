Social media is ingrained in my life. I use it to connect with friends, read up on current events, and as a brain-break outlet. I must admit, however, that it's also become an unhealthy habit. For example, Instagram is the first application I open in the morning. I'll scroll for a few minutes and see what everyone else is up to. There are definitely moments throughout the day when I see a story or post of a friend doing something fun and I think to myself, Why am I not doing the same thing?

