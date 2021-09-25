Good, old-fashioned, no frills Pac-Man hits the Arcade Archives
Every week I show up to hand y’all the lowdown on the latest entry in Hamster’s bursting-at-the-seams Arcade Archives range. Most of the time it’s relatively easy — In my advancing years, I’ve played almost every arcade game under the sun. Other times it’s notably harder, especially with games that never saw the light outside of Japan. This week, however, what even is there to say? It’s Namco’s Pac-Man. Just Pac-Man. As naked as you or I right now.www.destructoid.com
Comments / 0