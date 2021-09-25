5 arrested following discovery of child during Brown Co. drug search warrant

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the discovery of a child in a Hiawatha home as Brown Co. deputies executed a narcotics search warrant, five people were arrested. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday morning, Sept. 25, just after 10 a.m., its Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 111 N. 5th St. in Hiawatha. The case involved extensive investigation and coordination between the Sheriff’s Office and the Brown Co. Attorney, which resulted in five arrested and a positive outcome for the community.