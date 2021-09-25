South Bend police break up fights, hear gunshots near Brothers Bar and Eddy Street Commons
SOUTH BEND — Police broke up two fights and heard gunshots early Saturday near Eddy Street Commons after Brothers Bar and Grill closed for the night. Officers initially disrupted a fight involving a large number of people outside the bar in Napoleon Street. Shortly later, they heard shots to the east. As officers were responding in that direction, they encountered a second large fight in the 1200 block of Napoleon and also broke it up.www.southbendtribune.com
Comments / 0