Kanye West Raps With Yasiin Bey In Sneak Peek Of Netflix's Intimate Docuseries 'Jeen-yuhs' That Filmed Ye For 20 Years
There were plenty of hot topics at Netflix's Tudum online showcase on Saturday. The three hour event — named after the streaming service's infamous sound effect that plays over the logo — boasts first looks, clips, and trailers for the new seasons of highly anticipated shows and flicks like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Cobra Kai, but what really made waves among rap fans was a sneak peek of the upcoming docuseries, Jeen-yuhs.okmagazine.com
