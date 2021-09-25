“We Can Create a Different Future” Urges Prince William in Moving New Trailer for Earthshot Prize Limited Series
Prince William has been keeping very busy lately. Not only is he contributing a forward to a new book, but it appears he's got a limited series on the way, too. Titled The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, the new show will be a five-part docuseries showcasing the winners of the royal's Earthshot Prize. For those who are unaware—the Duke of Cambridge launched the endeavor in 2020 and the annual $65 million-dollar prize is awarded to those who help create “solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems.”www.purewow.com
