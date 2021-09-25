CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

“We Can Create a Different Future” Urges Prince William in Moving New Trailer for Earthshot Prize Limited Series

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William has been keeping very busy lately. Not only is he contributing a forward to a new book, but it appears he's got a limited series on the way, too. Titled ﻿The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, the new show will be a five-part docuseries showcasing the winners of the royal's Earthshot Prize. For those who are unaware—the Duke of Cambridge launched the endeavor in 2020 and the annual $65 million-dollar prize is awarded to those who help create “solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems.”

www.purewow.com

Comments / 1

Related
wfxrtv.com

Princes Charles, William attend glitzy premiere of new Bond film

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of new Bond film “No Time to Die” walked the red carpet Tuesday in London for the movie’s world premiere, a glittering event attended by Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses. The film, the 25th in the long-running series...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The Duke of Cambridge is releasing a documentary series on his Earthshot prize

The Duke of Cambridge is entering the streaming world to present his groundbreaking conservation effort. Prince William's first-ever Earthshot Prize will be documented through a five-part series, premiering on streaming platforms Discovery+ and BBC iPlayer on 3 October. The Earthshot Prize: Repairing our Planet will depict the environmental challenges facing our planet and the solutions created by scientists and experts around the world, including the 15 first-ever Earthshot Prize Finalists.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Prince William Has Announced the Finalists for the Earthshot Prize

Prince William has launched his environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize, at the same time as announcing its 15 inaugural finalists. There are three finalists in each of the prize’s 5 categories, Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate. The...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
David Attenborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Bbc One#Limited Series#British Royal Family#Uk#The Discovery Channel#Earthshot Prize Council#Cfigueres#Hindououmar#Shakira#Prize
The Independent

Prince William urges says everyone may be ‘part of the problem’ when it comes to climate crisis

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out about the importance of people playing their part when it comes to tackling the climate crisis.As part of a new five-part BBC documentary released in the run up to the awards ceremony for Prince William’s environmental Earthshot Prize, he explains that it’s down to everyone to do their “bit”.“We stand at a fork in the road, we continue on our current path the natural world will decline around us, and with it potentially everything we now take for granted,” he says in the final episode of the documentary.“But if we take the other...
ENVIRONMENT
nickiswift.com

What Is Prince George Obsessed With, According To Prince William?

We are obsessed with the adorable Prince George. He's cute, thoughtful, and expressive — something we have seen over the past few years, including his latest appearance at the Euro 2020 final soccer game between England and Italy. The young prince was present at the Wembley Stadium with his mother...
SOCCER
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Joins Forces with Prince Charles ﻿for Her First Royal Outing Since Summer Break

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles just teamed up for a mother-son outing. On Friday, the 95-year-old monarch and the Prince of Wales participated in a special tree event to mark the start of the U.K.’s official planting season. The duo invited local schoolchildren to attend the get-together, which took place at their Balmoral estate in Scotland. The event marked the start of The Queen's Green Canopy, a U.K.-wide tree planting initiative to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The program has encouraged people across the country to “plant a tree for the Jubilee.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
showbizjunkies.com

‘Welcome to Earth’ Limited Series Trailer Starring Will Smith

Will Smith has earned two Oscar nominations (Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness) and starred in every genre of film but as he announces in the opening moments of the official trailer for Welcome to Earth, he’s never climbed a mountain. The Disney+ original limited series follows two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith as he embarks on an adventure that finds him traveling the globe and experiencing spectacular locations.
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Prince William: Why are we racing to leave Earth rather than save it?

The next generation will ask why man put so much effort into the space race while leaving their own planet “vulnerable”, the Duke of Cambridge has suggested. The Duke, writing a joint article with Michael Bloomberg to launch their environmental partnership, said equally “bold and decisive” action was now needed to protect Earth and its communities, just as humans had advanced “so far in space”.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton and Prince William preparing for new change in their office

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making a major change to their busy team at Kensington Palace. The royal couple are looking to hire a new Personal Assistant, to support the Cambridge family. WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton meet students in Northern Ireland. As the job advert on...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Royal Expert Believes Prince George Will Never Be King. Here's Why

Despite being so young, Prince George is pretty close to the throne. The youngster — who's the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton — is third in the line of succession when it comes to the British royal family, poised to become the main monarch after his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his dad all abdicate the throne.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy