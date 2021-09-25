“We Can Create a Different Future” Urges Prince William in Moving New Trailer for Earthshot Prize Limited Series

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out about the importance of people playing their part when it comes to tackling the climate crisis.As part of a new five-part BBC documentary released in the run up to the awards ceremony for Prince William’s environmental Earthshot Prize, he explains that it’s down to everyone to do their “bit”.“We stand at a fork in the road, we continue on our current path the natural world will decline around us, and with it potentially everything we now take for granted,” he says in the final episode of the documentary.“But if we take the other...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO