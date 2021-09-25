CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Four Beloved Castlevania Games Available Now on Xbox

totalgamingnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, you can play Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow, and Dracula X on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in the Castlevania Advance Collection! You’ve never seen these beloved Castlevania titles like this before. Lovingly remastered by Konami and M2, the updated versions of these critically acclaimed title bring incredible new features. And, you can play the Americas, European, or Japanese release of each title, as they are all included in the Castlevania Advance Collection.

totalgamingnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Castlevania Advance Collection whips out four classics now on PC

Dracula's back from the dead again and so are four Castlevania games from the aughts. Three different vampire stomping adventures originally hailing from the Game Boy Advance—and one SNES—have made their way into a new collection on PC via Steam. Two Belmonts, a Graves, and a Cruz all get their time to shine against those undead baddies in Castlevania: Circle Of The Moon, Harmony Of Dissonance, Aria Of Sorrow, and Dracula X. Konami launched the Castlevania Advance Collection yesterday, complete with some modern conveniences for us PC players in the year 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Castlevania Advance Collection now available, features Dracula X as a bonus title

Even with a handful of less than official reveals under its belt, the Castlevania Advance Collection still managed to make its presence known during today’s Nintendo Direct. This compilation of handheld haunts features the previously inferred Aria of Sorrow, Harmony of Dissonance, and Circle of the Moon. Yet there was one last surprise after all that doesn’t quite fit the theme.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castlevania#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Konami#European#Japanese
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Search Result

Experience time-looping 4D cerebral combat today with Lemnis Gate. Check out these handy tips to help you get started. Gaming in Dolby Vision launches today on Xbox Series X|S. More than 100 next-gen HDR titles optimized for Series X|S are available now or coming. ... An update to Team Fortress...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Xbox Series X and S available right now

If you're looking for a new Xbox, here's how to get one. Over the last year, Microsoft have enjoyed a great level of success with their latest console, seeing tonnes of new games and thousands of new players. This being said, it's still pretty hard to grab a console so...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Diablo II: Resurrected Now Available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Evil has survived. Diablo II: Resurrected is live today, September 23. Now fully remastered, the iconic and original Diablo II (and its expansion Lord of Destruction) is now available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Battle your way through Sanctuary as you pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer, choosing between...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Gematsu

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition for PS5, Xbox Series now available

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, publisher Private Division and developers Squad and Blitworks announced. Users who already own the game for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can upgrade to the new versions for free. The game is available in both a...
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] ‘Castlevania Advance Collection’ Available Now For PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox And PC

After the week’s info leaks, Konami has finally announced the Castlevania Advance Collection. Best of all, it’s available right now!. As reported earlier in the week, the collection contains the three Game Boy Advance titles in Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, as well as the SNES remake of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood in Castlevania: Dracula X.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Actraiser Renaissance and Castlevania Advance Collection are now available on Steam

------------- Actraiser Renaissance. Actraiser Renaissance includes remastered visuals, plus an “upgrade” to the soundtrack though you can stick to the original if you want, as well as new save game features, new difficulty levels, and even new content like “new stories, expanded action and realm management gameplay, additional action stages, an all-new realm, and a new, powerful boss!”
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Castlevania Advance Collection Announced for PC and Consoles – Now Available

Konami has officially announced Castlevania Advance Collection for PC and consoles, and it’s now available as a surprise release. Originally leaked via several ratings, the Castlevania Advance Collection is now available for Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 with a price point set at $19.99.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Frantic Multiplayer Firefighting Game Embr is Available Now

Today marks the day that Embr releases onto Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Fight fires for fun and profit in this unpredictable and frantic multiplayer game. Team up with friends, take on daily challenges and climb to the top of the corporate firefighting ladder. More than one way to become a hero!
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Blizzard Reveals New Abilities for Sombra and Bastion in Overwatch 2

Why yes, this is the same Blizzard as the one facing multiple lawsuits, why do you ask?. The current game director for Overwatch 2, Aaron Keller, and lead hero designer Geoff Goodman recently showed off some of the character reworks that are coming to Sombra and Bastion. These changes to design and abilities will be incorporated into the first Overwatch when Overwatch 2 is released. Remember that the PvP portion of Overwatch 2 will just be a free inclusion for the original game, while the campaign portion will be a paid experience.
VIDEO GAMES
techaeris.com

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset now available for Xbox consoles

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset with 40mm drivers and up to 17 hours of battery life is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Officially licensed by Xbox, the CloudX Stinger Core utilizes the direct Xbox Wireless connection without needing an external dongle. Powered by 40mm drivers and with support for Windows Sonic spatial audio, the latest HyperX wireless gaming headset offers “clear audio and enhanced bass to elevate gaming experiences.”
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Alan Wake Remastered PC System Requirements

Plus a rundown of the graphical options you can adjust. Earlier this month, Remedy announced that they have been hard at work making Alan Wake Remastered for the PC via Epic Games Store, along with releases for the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Today's new news focuses on the PC system requirements, including both the bare minimum hardware you will need along with the recommended specs. This all comes via a fresh FAQ that went up on the Alan Wake website.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Dolby Vision For Gaming Is Now Available On Xbox Series X|S

The Xbox Series X and Series S are making console history starting today, as they've become the first systems to incorporate Dolby Vision for gaming. The new feature (previously available for Insiders) will be available for over 100 next-gen titles, along with boosting visual enhancements on thousands of classic HDR10 and Auto HDR games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy