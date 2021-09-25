Four Beloved Castlevania Games Available Now on Xbox
For the first time ever, you can play Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow, and Dracula X on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in the Castlevania Advance Collection! You’ve never seen these beloved Castlevania titles like this before. Lovingly remastered by Konami and M2, the updated versions of these critically acclaimed title bring incredible new features. And, you can play the Americas, European, or Japanese release of each title, as they are all included in the Castlevania Advance Collection.totalgamingnetwork.com
