Following today’s season 3 finale on Netflix, why not go ahead and start discussing The Circle season 4? There are a few things to get into here. The first order of business here is pretty simple: The show IS going to be back for another season. Not only that, but there’s a season 5 coming on the other side! Netflix is going big already when it comes to this reality franchise and it’s for a pretty-good reason. The viewership numbers here are pretty solid and beyond just that, this is a pretty cost-effective show to make. The set is already build and with that, the only real expenses are paying the crew, the cast, and coming up with new twists and turns to the set.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO