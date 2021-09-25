Here’s Your First Look At Bridgerton‘s New Female Lead

“Let me share a story with you that’s not told enough.” So begins Netflix’s first look at the upcoming limited drama serie, Colin in Black & White. NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick narrates, staring straight down the barrel of the camera until it cuts to 17-year-old Jaden Michael, who plays young Colin in the series based on Kaepernick’s youth. We see teenage Colin coming into his own on the high school football team and hugging his adoptive parents, played by Nick Offerman, Mary-Louise Parker, and Mary-Louise Parker’s wig. “While I was in high school, I still had a lot to learn about the way the world works,” Kaepernick’s narration continues, as we see young Colin stare down a Confederate flag sticker in his high school’s parking lot. Kaepernick co-created the series with Ava DuVernay, who directs the show’s first episode as well as all of the present-day Kaepernick segments. It premieres on October 29, on a Friday in the heart of high school football season. Thematic!

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO