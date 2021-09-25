CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Your First Look At Bridgerton‘s New Female Lead

By Nick Levine
Refinery29
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is not a drill: Our first look at season 2 of Bridgerton is here. The minute-long clip introduces the show's new female lead, Kate Sharma, who is played by British actress Simone Ashley. You'll probably recognise her as Olivia from Sex Education. In the clip, Kate gives Viscount Bridgerton...

www.refinery29.com

imdb.com

Dear Reader, Bridgerton's Season 2 Brings the Drama in First Trailer

Dear reader, Bridgerton's season two is guaranteed to be a lot more dramatic than ever before. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Netflix released the first trailer for the fan-favorite show's upcoming season during its Tudum event. Not that fans would expect anything less, but Bridgerton's second season looks like it's going to be filled with another thrilling storyline about love. In the sneak peek video, Anthony Bridgeton (played by Jonathan Bailey) gets rejected by Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) after she overhears his "many requirements for a wife." "You take issue with my requirements?" Anthony asks Kate, to which she fiercely replies, "I take...
TV SERIES
wmleader.com

Bridgerton’s New Pics Will Make You Forget About Daphne & Simon

Bridgerton‘s new leading lady is set to be the season two diamond. While it’s hard to imagine that anything can top the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her handsome Duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), the couple at the heart of season two is ready to take on the Ton. Similar to the book series, season two will follow Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he hunts for the perfect Viscountess.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Bridgerton season 2’s 2022 premiere teased in new clip

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit romance series Bridgerton is upon us. The cast joined the streamer’s Saturday Tudum streaming event to deliver a first look at the new season. The first season of the Regency romance premiered last December. The steamy love story — and the gorgeous period gowns! — captured enough Netflix viewers to warrant renewals for three more seasons. Based on the bestselling book series by Julia Quinn, the Bridgerton novels follow a the titular family in England in the early 1800s. Each novel follows a different sibling, and the show will take on the same format, with each season shifting perspectives.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Here’s Your First Look at Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix Series

“Let me share a story with you that’s not told enough.” So begins Netflix’s first look at the upcoming limited drama serie, Colin in Black & White. NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick narrates, staring straight down the barrel of the camera until it cuts to 17-year-old Jaden Michael, who plays young Colin in the series based on Kaepernick’s youth. We see teenage Colin coming into his own on the high school football team and hugging his adoptive parents, played by Nick Offerman, Mary-Louise Parker, and Mary-Louise Parker’s wig. “While I was in high school, I still had a lot to learn about the way the world works,” Kaepernick’s narration continues, as we see young Colin stare down a Confederate flag sticker in his high school’s parking lot. Kaepernick co-created the series with Ava DuVernay, who directs the show’s first episode as well as all of the present-day Kaepernick segments. It premieres on October 29, on a Friday in the heart of high school football season. Thematic!
NFL
digg.com

'The Last Of Us' Is Coming To HBO, Here's Our First Look

No firm release date as of yet, but filming has already begun. The show itself is being helmed by "Last of Us" co-creator Neil Druckman and "Chernobyl" writer/producer Craig Mazin. If we can't have Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, these well-liked actors will have to do. Additional Thoughts. Haven't played...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Under Wraps Team Explains How Diversity and Technology Make the Disney Channel Remake Stand Out

Disney Channel’s original 1997 version of Under Wraps had many of the elements family comedies need: three cute and precocious leads, a fun-loving mummy and plenty of funny moments. There was just one thing missing — diversity. All of the movie’s leading characters were white. But the revamped Under Wraps, which premieres tonight at 8/7c on the Disney Channel, shakes all of that up with an inclusive cast that incorporates more people of color. Two roles that were initially played by men are now filled by women, and one lead has same-sex parents. “Diversity is essential,” director Alex Zamm tells TVLine. “It...
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Your First Look at Rosalía's New M.A.C. Collaboration

When Rosalía first started performing at the age of 16, she couldn’t afford a makeup artist. “I did my makeup before every show, and the first thing I bought was M.A.C’s Ruby Woo,” she shared over the phone. That’s why today’s announcement feels beyond surreal to the neo-flamenco singer. She’s collaborated with the iconic makeup brand to release her collection of lipsticks, glosses, an eyeshadow palette, and nail lacquers, available on the brand’s website on October 1st and in stores on October 4th.
MAKEUP
Complex

Exclusive: Here’s Your First Look at ‘Swagger,’ a New Series from Apple TV+ and Kevin Durant

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. On October 29, Apple TV+ will premiere Swagger, a series executive produced by Kevin Durant that is inspired by Durant’s real-life experiences. Ahead of its premiere next month, we’ve got the exclusive on the trailer, which you can check out up above.
NBA
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home. The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa's Son Looks Just Like Him At No Time To Die Premiere

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday [28 September], but everyone was paying attention to Jason's son, Nakoa-Wolf, and how similar the pair look. Of course, you'd expect parents and children to look related, but these two have taken it to...
CELEBRITIES

