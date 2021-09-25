CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Gellaitry Says He’s Not “Gullible” On Breezy New Track

By Mike Ali
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a two years hiatus, Sam Gellaitry returned in May with his EP, IV, which showcased an evolved production style. The Scottish producer introduced his own vocals while navigating a masterful combination of R&B, house, funk, pop, and more. Today, he’s returned with his latest track, “Gullible.”. The track once...

