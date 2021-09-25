CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

More than 25% of Walmart's corporate officers are people of color, new report shows

By Chauncey Alcorn
CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN) — Editor's note: A previous version of this story and headline incorrectly stated that Walmart had not recently hired any people of color to fill executive management roles or board of director vacancies. Walmart has, in fact, hired several people of color for those roles in recent months. A previous version of this story also incorrectly stated that Dacona Smith was the most recent executive African American to join Walmart's executive leadership team. In fact, at least two African-American officers, including John Wigneswaran and Jennifer R. Jackson, were hired more recently. The story and headline have been corrected and updated with additional context.

us.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy strangers' Amazon and Postal Service packages. Here's how

Have you ever wondered what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, it could be that your items were lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
Creative Bloq

Walmart is still angry about Kanye's new Yeezy logo

From his outspoken opinions to the heel-dragging charade that is his album release schedule, Kanye West is no stranger to controversy. But he's also managed to raise eyebrows in the design world too – and the latest brand to take issue with one of Ye's logos is none other than Walmart.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Amazon settles case with former employees who claim they were illegally fired

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon has reached a settlement with two former employees who claimed they were illegally fired after speaking out against the company. Two former Amazon corporate workers, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, said that Amazon (AMZN)fired them last year after they organized workers around climate action and warehouse conditions during the pandemic. Amazon said it fired the workers for "repeatedly violating internal policies."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
progressivegrocer.com

Walgreens Increases Women, People of Color in Leadership Roles: DEI Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has released its second diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) report, “Our Values. Our People. Our Differences.,” which provides updates on the company’s DEI commitments as well as its progress on leadership diversity. Also, for the first time, the report includes U.S. demographic data by race.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Census#Mergers Acquisitions#Mckinsey Co#Asian People#Cnn#African American#Capitol One Canada#Health Wellness
KTLA

Computer chip shortage makes a big dent in U.S. auto sales

In a normal month before the pandemic, Con Paulos’ Chevy dealership in Jerome, Idaho, sold around 40 new vehicles. In September, it was only six. Now he’s got nothing new in stock, and every car, truck or SUV on order has been sold. Last month, what happened at his dealership about 115 miles (185 kilometers) […]
CARS
CNN

A 'Big Four' firm will allow 40,000 employees to work from home

New York, NY (CNN) — PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting and consulting giant, will allow all its 40,000 US-based service employees to work virtually from anywhere in the United States, the company confirmed to CNN Friday. The company said this is the first announcement of its kind from a professional services firm...
BUSINESS
CNN

Tesla sees jump in third quarter production

New York, NY (CNN) — Tesla (TSLA) said Saturday that it produced 237,823 vehicles in its third quarter and delivered 241,300, more than double the number of vehicles for the same period a year ago. In the 2020 third quarter, the company produced 145,036 vehicles and sold 139,300. That 64%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

One Amazon Prime delivery perk ends Oct. 25. Here's what it means for your membership

Your Prime membership comes with free two-day shipping on some items that may take weeks from other retailers. There's also the bonus of Prime Video and Prime Music. But some perks that may save you time and money you might not know about. You may be able to make fewer trips to the pharmacy and malls, for example. Best of all, some of these services don't come at an additional cost so you can get more out of your membership.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

Car sales plunge as chip shortages choke off supply

New York (CNN Business) — New car sales plunged over the last three months in the United States despite strong demand, as the shortage of computer chips and other supply chain issues caused shutdowns at auto factories and choked off the supply of vehicles. General Motors reported sales fell a...
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

2 adults throw food at teen worker at Maryland ice cream shop

A viral video that shows an employee of an ice cream shop having frozen desserts and other items thrown at her has sparked outrage online. Security footage of the incident shows Icy Delights' 15-year-old employee being assaulted by two adults. Sharon Gay, the owner of the small Maryland-based chain, told TODAY that the adults threw five desserts and a tip jar at the employee.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy